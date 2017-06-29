It was one of the worst-kept secrets of Comic-Con 2017 that HBO was bringing Game of Thrones back to Hall H for the fanboys and fangirls, but today the premium cabler made it official. And after a Comic-Con debut in NYC last October, that other sweeping HBO epic, Westworld, is making its San Diego premiere on July 22 with a panel in the big room.

Debuting its seventh season on July 16, the series executive produced by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss based on George R.R. Martin’s books will be taking the stage in front of the thousands in Hall H at 1:30 PM Friday, July 21. Westworld creator-showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy and some core cast will be appearing the next day at 4:15 PM in the cavernous venue.

HBO is playing Westeros coy about who will be getting the choice moderating gig, but we do know a swath of the GoT cast will be there. Although they undoubtedly will be tight-lipped, Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy), Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth), Liam Cunningham (Ser Davos Seaworth), Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei), Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark), Conleth Hill (Varys) and Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) all are expected to appear at SDCC.

The Westworld panel will not see Sir Anthony Hopkins in the house, but almost everyone else will be there. Ben Barnes (Logan), Ingrid Bolsø Berdal (Armistice), Ed Harris (Man in Black), Luke Hemsworth (Stubbs), James Marsden (Teddy), Thandie Newton (Maeve), Simon Quarterman (Lee Sizemore), Rodrigo Santoro (Hector), Angela Sarafyan (Clementine), Jimmi Simpson (William), Tessa Thompson (Charlotte), Evan Rachel Wood (Dolores), Shannon Woodward (Elsie) and Jeffrey Wright (Bernard/Arnold) are scheduled to show up and fly the flag for the upcoming second season, so to speak.

Talent from both shows will sign autographs at the Warner Bros. booth, if you can call it that; the studio brings the multi-level structure to the SDCC convention floor during the confab every year.

As for Deadline attendees, co-Editor-in-Chief Mike Fleming Jr, Anthony D’Alessandro and I will be leading our Comic-Con coverage both inside and outside the convention center from July 20-23.