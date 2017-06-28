Game Of Thrones alum Tom Wlaschiha has been tapped to co-star in TNT’s hourlong mystery drama pilot The Deep Mad Dark, produced by John Wells.

In the pilot, written by Megan Martin and directed by Niels Arden Oplev, Wlaschiha will play the mysterious character of Joda.

When Joda appears in the field across from her building in Detroit’s north end, Dr. Polly Lewis is amused. He clears the field with a machete, and she watches a weird encampment grow as others join him. Is it an art installation? An eccentric group of squatters? In Detroit’s fallow fields, these things can happen. But when Polly begins experiencing threatening intrusions into her life by an estranged childhood friend, her feelings about her mysterious new neighbor change. And every interaction with him confounds her. Intense and mercurial, Joda veers from menacing to jarringly insightful, even seductively warm. Is he a lost man who’s battled his own demons, trying to build an unconventional life? Or does Joda have in him the capacity for violence that Polly senses he does?

Wlaschiha joins recently cast Jacki Weaver.

The Deep Mad Dark is produced by John Wells Productions and Fabrik Entertainment, in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television and Turner’s Studio T. Martin, Oplev and Wells executive produce with Fabrik CEO Henrik Bastin and Kristen Campo.

Wlaschiha is probably best known for playing Jaqen H’ghar on hit HBO drama Game Of Thrones, for which he shared an ensemble SAG Award nomination. The German-borm actor also toplined Ed Bernero’s international crime drama series Crossing Lines.