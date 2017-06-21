Winter is here, Game of Thrones‘ Season 7 debut is less than a month away, and fans of the HBO fantasy series have a new trailer to mull over.

With just about every major character – Jon Snow, Cersei Lannister, Arya Stark, Daenerys Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister, Jaime Lannister and some dragons, to point out a few – making appearances, the new trailer foreshadows the unification of the various battling clans as they join forces.

“Fight every battle,” says (seemingly) Littlefinger. “Everywhere. Always in your mind.”

Jon Snow intones, “For centuries our families fought together against their common enemy. Despite their differences, together. We need to do the same if we’re going to survive – because the enemy is real. It’s always been real.”

Season 7 debuts July 16 on HBO.

And expect more Game of Thrones fun today, in the form of character posters. Deadline will present them as soon as they’ve been “unlocked” by fans. Here are the instructions, via HBO:

“Using Twitter’s Emoji Engine, users will be able to reveal the 12 new character posters themselves by tweeting different combinations of #WinterisHere and an emoji to @GameofThrones.”