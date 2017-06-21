HBO released 12 new character posters for Game of Thrones‘ upcoming Season 7, after fans “unlocked” them using Twitter’s Emoji Engine. Earlier today, HBO unveiled a new trailer for the series, which returns Sunday, July 16.

Here are the new posters:

Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju)

 

Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen):

 

Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner):

 

Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke):

 

Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie):

 

Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage):

 

Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen):

 

Jon Snow (Kit Harington):

 

Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright):

 

Arya Stark (Maisie Williams):

 

Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau):

 

Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey):