HBO released 12 new character posters for Game of Thrones‘ upcoming Season 7, after fans “unlocked” them using Twitter’s Emoji Engine. Earlier today, HBO unveiled a new trailer for the series, which returns Sunday, July 16.
Here are the new posters:
Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju)
Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen):
Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner):
Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke):
Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie):
Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage):
Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen):
Jon Snow (Kit Harington):
Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright):
Arya Stark (Maisie Williams):
Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau):
Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey):
awesome as hell. the new trailer looks fucking awesome!!! but i so want a full body shop of ferric dondarrion with his flaming sword
no davos seaworth?