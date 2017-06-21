HBO released 12 new character posters for Game of Thrones‘ upcoming Season 7, after fans “unlocked” them using Twitter’s Emoji Engine. Earlier today, HBO unveiled a new trailer for the series, which returns Sunday, July 16.

Here are the new posters:

Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju)

Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen):

Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner):

Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke):

Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie):

Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage):

Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen):

Jon Snow (Kit Harington):

Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright):

Arya Stark (Maisie Williams):

Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau):

Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey):