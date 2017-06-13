HBO has canceled After The Thrones, the Game Of Thrones aftershow from Bill Simmons, which ran on its digital platforms. Following the network’s decision, Simmons’ The Ringer has moved to launch a similar, new aftershow titled Talk The Thrones, which will stream live on and Periscope following each episode beginning next month.

The Ringer announced on Twitter Talk Of Thrones‘ upcoming July debut, with Andy Greenwald and Chris Ryan returning as hosts. The two also hosted the weekly recap talk show that aired on HBO Go, HBO Now and HBO On Demand.

Season 7 of Game Of Thrones premieres Sunday, July 16 at 9 PM. Talk The Thrones is expected to stream immediately afterward.