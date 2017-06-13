HBO has canceled After The Thrones, the Game Of Thrones aftershow from Bill Simmons, which ran on its digital platforms. Following the network’s decision, Simmons’ The Ringer has moved to launch a similar, new aftershow titled Talk The Thrones, which will stream live on Twitter and Periscope following each episode beginning next month.
The Ringer announced on Twitter Talk Of Thrones‘ upcoming July debut, with Andy Greenwald and Chris Ryan returning as hosts. The two also hosted the weekly recap talk show that aired on HBO Go, HBO Now and HBO On Demand.
Season 7 of Game Of Thrones premieres Sunday, July 16 at 9 PM. Talk The Thrones is expected to stream immediately afterward.
I’m glad HBO is realizing the less Bill Simmons, the better for everyone
Bill Simmons and his lady voice can retreat to obscurity. Also, I wish networks would stop trying to televise TV water cooler chat.