Several sources are calling BS on internet reports that Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot was paid a paltry $300,000, and that she was grossly underpaid compared to Justice League counterpart Henry Cavill. While reports had Gadot making $300,000, I’ve heard that might have been the figure she was supposed to get, but that Warner Bros agreed to double that sum to around $600,000 before that movie began production. Salary specifics are hard to come by and Warner Bros isn’t commenting, but sources tell me Cavill got a comparable amount, certainly under $1 million to play Superman in 2013’s Man of Steel, not near the $14M reported on the web. Before this gets twisted into a narrative about gender discrimination, the truth is it is mostly about leverage. Warner Bros derived Cavill’s Superman quote based on what he made for The Tudors, and brought Gadot into Wonder Woman based on her quotes from the Fast and the Furious series. Whether it was Robert Downey Jr. in Iron Man or Chris Evans in Captain America, many actors make six figure salaries for the first superhero film, and salaries escalate from there. Word is that Downey (whose superhero paydays are tens of millions of dollars now) made as much as $5 million a day for three days of work on Spider-Man: Homecoming. The exception to the low starting salary is someone like Will Smith, who came in a big star name and got around $13M for Suicide Squad against a cash break back end. There is a long tradition of actors who’ve built toward big sequel paydays after they burn through options. That is certainly what the future holds for Gadot. She might not even have made more than co-star Chris Pine because of his Star Trek quote, but she’ll bring her Wonder Woman character to several Justice League films and her own sequels, and might well be shoehorned into other DC movies from Aquaman on down, after her character scored so strongly in Wonder Woman’s solo debut which will soon cross $600M worldwide. She will be among the highest paid actresses in Hollywood within a couple years.