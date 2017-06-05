Former A&E head of scripted Gabriel Marano has joined Fox Broadcasting Co. as SVP, Drama Programming & Development. Based in Los Angeles, Marano will supervise the development and production of new and returning scripted series, reporting to EVP Drama Development & Programming Terence Carter. He will work alongside Brooke Bowman, who joined as SVP drama last summer.

Marano most recently was SVP of Drama Programming for A&E, where he oversaw the network’s scripted series development and production. His departure followed the network’s recent decision to exit scripted programming while doubling down on nonfiction fare. At A&E, Marano was involved in such series as Bates Motel, Longmire, The Glades, Damien and The Returned. He joined the cable network in 2013 as VP of Drama Programming and was promoted to SVP and head of scripted two years later.

Prior to A&E, Marano spent ten years with Fox Television Studios (now Fox 21 Television Studios), which was run by David Madden. Marano is now reuniting with his former boss who is entertainment president at Fox.

Marano first joined FtvS in 2003 as an assistant, rising through the ranks to VP of Scripted Programming. While there, he developed and oversaw current on USA’s Burn Notice and IFC’s Maron for IFC and also worked on the acclaimed FX drama The Americans” as well as on The Killing, which aired on AMC and then Netflix.

Marano started his career in features, working in production on numerous indies, including Whit Stillman’s The Last Days of Disco, David Mamet’s The Spanish Prisoner, Mad City and the documentary Give a Damn Again.