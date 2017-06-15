Irish filmmaker Gerard Barrett’s has sold his hour-long drama Honey to FX. Story, which in development, is being kept under wraps and is set against the backdrop of the world of corporate espionage.

Barrett is the writer-director behind 2014’s Sundance title Glassland, which saw star Jack Reyner pick up a Special Jury Award for acting that year. The Dublin-set film follows the story of a young man desperate to save his mother (Toni Collette) from alcohol addiction and reunite his broken family, but because he makes a meagre living driving a cab, he is forced to take on a questionable job.

He most recently directed Brain on Fire, starring Chloë Grace Moretz, Jenny Slate and Richard Armitage. It saw Moretz play a rising journalist at the New York Post who mysteriously starts having seizures and hearing voices. Following a series of outbursts, misdiagnoses and a prolonged hospital stay, a lucky last-minute intervention by one doctor finally gives her a diagnosis and hope to rebuild her life. Broad Green Pictures teamed with Charlize Theron’s Denver & Delilah and Foundation Features to produce and finance the film.

Barrett first came to prominence in 2013 when he won the Rising Star Award at the Irish Film Awards for his debut Pilgrim Hill.

He is repped by WME in the U.S. and Independent Talent Group in the UK.