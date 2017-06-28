FX Networks has promoted three key execs on its current series and development teams responsible for all original scripted programming across its suite of networks. Colette Wilson has been named SVP Current Series, Barbara Crawford is the new VP Current Series, and Kevin Wandell has been upped to VP Development.
“Colette, Barbara and Kevin have been integral to the growth and success of FX Networks’ slate of original programs, and we are happy that they will be playing an even greater role going forward,” said Nick Grad and Eric Schrier, Presidents of Original Programming, FX Networks and FX Productions. “The extraordinary success of the series they develop and oversee, including last year’s most acclaimed drama series and comedy series, is a testament to their creative instincts, tireless effort and commitment to the ‘Fearless’ storytelling that is the hallmark of FX Networks.”
Here are the promoted execs’ backgrounds, per FX Nets:
Wilson joined FX in 2004 as John Landgraf’s assistant, having previously worked with him at both Jersey TV and NBC. She was promoted to Manager, Current Series in 2005, working on such series as The Shield, Nip/Tuck, Rescue Me, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Riches and Over There. She was promoted to Director, Current Series in 2008, helping to oversee Sons of Anarchy and Louie. In 2011, Wilson was promoted to Vice President, Current Series, during which she worked on series including American Horror Story, The Americans, Tyrant, The Bastard Executioner and, more recently, Feud: Bette and Joan and pilot production for Mayans MC. Wilson will continue to report to Jonathan Frank, EVP, FX Current Series and FX Productions.
Crawford joined FX in 2005 as Landgraf’s assistant. She was promoted to Manager, Current Series in 2011, during which she worked on series including Justified, Wilfred, The Bridge, The League, Legit, Chozen and Totally Biased with Kamau Bell. Crawford was promoted to Director, Current Series in 2014, during which she worked on Baskets, You’re the Worst, Man Seeking Woman and, more recently, Snowfall. Prior to joining FX, Crawford worked as an assistant at Warner Bros Television, Current Programming. Crawford will continue to report to Jonathan Frank, EVP, FX Current Series and FX Productions.
Wandell joined FX as Manager, Development in 2011, helping to develop series including The Americans, Married, Tyrant and The Strain. He was promoted to Director, Development in 2014, during which he worked on The Comedians, Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll, Man Seeking Woman, Better Things, Atlanta, Baskets and, more recently, Snowfall. He is currently working on Singularity and Ryan Murphy’s new pilot Pose. Wandell was named to The Hollywood Reporter’s Next Gen Class of 2016. Prior to joining FX, Mr. Wandell worked at HBO where he was involved in the development and production of drama series such asGame of Thrones, Luck and In Treatment. Wandell will continue to report to Gina Balian, EVP of Series Development for FX Networks and FX Productions.
No Comments