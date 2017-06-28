FX Networks has promoted three key execs on its current series and development teams responsible for all original scripted programming across its suite of networks. Colette Wilson has been named SVP Current Series, Barbara Crawford is the new VP Current Series, and Kevin Wandell has been upped to VP Development.

“Colette, Barbara and Kevin have been integral to the growth and success of FX Networks’ slate of original programs, and we are happy that they will be playing an even greater role going forward,” said Nick Grad and Eric Schrier, Presidents of Original Programming, FX Networks and FX Productions. “The extraordinary success of the series they develop and oversee, including last year’s most acclaimed drama series and comedy series, is a testament to their creative instincts, tireless effort and commitment to the ‘Fearless’ storytelling that is the hallmark of FX Networks.”

Here are the promoted execs’ backgrounds, per FX Nets: