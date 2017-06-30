Fuse Media has hired Patrick Courtney for the newly created position of SVP, digital strategy and operations. He begins his new job July 6 and will report to Fuse Media President and CEO, Michael Schwimmer.

Based in the company’s New York office, Courtney’s responsibilities include the expansion of Fuse digital platforms, social media and related platforms, as well as the development of audience, short-form content distribution and revenue opportunities. Fuse Media’s digital operations teams will also report to Courtney.

Most recently Courtney served as SVP programming and marketing strategy for the digital media company Above Average, founded by Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video, and backed by Turner and Conde Nast, where he had oversight of programming, audience development, distribution and marketing programs. Previously he served as VP of client services at Affinitive, leading digital marketing campaigns for General Motors, Kia, Ubisoft, JetBlue and Random House.