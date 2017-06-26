Season 3 of Netflix series Fuller House will premiere on September 22, the 30th (yes, 30th) anniversary of mothership series Full House’s debut episode on ABC.

Series creator Jeff Franklin first revealed the news on Instagram.

September 22, 2017 — the 30th anniversary of the debut episode of FULL HOUSE, and SEASON 3 of FULLER HOUSE drops on Netflix. I'm having a drink that night!! A post shared by Jeff Franklin (@fullerhouseguy) on Jun 26, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

No details yet on what’s in store for the third season. Returning are series stars Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin Andrea Barber, Michael Campion, Elias Harger, Soni Nicole Bringas, Dashiell and Fox Messitt, Juan Pablo Di Pace, Scott Weinger, John Brotherton, Ashley Liao and Adam Hagenbuch with recurring appearances from Full House vets John Stamos, Lori Loughlin, Bob Saget and Dave Coulier.