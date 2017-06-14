A bit of anxiety as college buddies, played by Keegan-Michael Key, Cobie Smulders, Annie Parisse, Fred Savage, Nat Faxon and Jae Suh Park, get ready for a reunion. “We’ve got like 20 years of grievances built up. It just gets so competitive.”

Netflix has dropped the official trailer and unveiled new key art for the series.

From Neighbors franchisee Nick Stoller, Friends From College, the eight-episode series revolves around a group of friends from Harvard who are facing down their 40s. Ethan (Key), Lisa (Smulders), Sam (Parisse), Nick (Faxon), Max (Savage) and Marianne (Park) have interwoven and oftentimes complicated relationships with one another, and series explores old friendships, former romantic entanglements and balancing adult life with nostalgia for the past. Billy Eichner will recur.

The series is created, written and executive produced by spouses Stoller and Delbanco, who both attended Harvard. Stoller also directed all eight episodes.

Friends From College premieres July 14 on Netflix.

Check out the trailer above and let us know what you think.