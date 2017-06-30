Fresh Off The Boat writer-producer Rachna Fruchbom has signed a new two-year overall deal at 20th Century Fox Television, the studio behind the hit ABC family comedy. Under the pact, she’ll continue her work on Fresh off The Boat, which has been renewed for a fourth season.

“Rachna has been a fantastic addition to ‘Fresh Off The Boat’ and Natch really values her, as do we, said Jonnie Davis, President of Creative Affairs, 20th Century Fox TV. “She’s funny and smart and we’re thrilled to have her in the studio family.”

Fruchbom served as a writer for the first two seasons of Fresh Off The Boat, and as co-producer in the current Season 3. She previously worked on NBC’s Parks and Recreation. Fruchbom is repped by UTA and Tara Kole at Gang Tyre.