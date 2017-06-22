Fresh Off the Boat co-executive producer Sanjay Shah has signed an overall deal with 20th Century Fox TV, the studio behind the ABC family comedy. Under the pact, he will continue as co-exec producer on Fresh Off the Boat for its upcoming fourth season and will develop new projects for the studio.

Shah, who was a stand-up comedian, got his writing start at 20th TV on the studio’s Fox animated comedy series King of the Hill. He was a co-executive producer on the Fox/20th TV comedy series Enlisted before joining Fresh Off the Boat, from creator/showrunner Nahnatchka Khan. He also has been developing, selling projects to NBC, Fox and ABC the past couple of seasons.

“Sanjay has a relationship with this studio that dates all the way back to King of the Hill, and he’s been one of Nahnatchka’s MVPs on Fresh Off the Boat since its first season,” said 20th TV president of creative Jonnie Davis. “He’s both hilarious and a huge talent, and this deal ensures he’ll continue writing and developing for us for years to come.”

Shah’s series credits also include Comedy Central’s South Park and ABC’s Cougar Town. Shah, who also writes for Vice.com, is repped by UTA and attorney Ken Richman.