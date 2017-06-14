EXCLUSIVE: Yesterday’s press release promoting New York Classical Theatre’s production of The Rivals, a comedy dating from 1775, promised

“It is not controversy, but comedy. It is not Shakespeare, but Sheridan. It is not Julius Caesar, but The Rivals. There is no Donald Trump, but there are wonderful Equity actors performing this renowned classic. It is free in Central Park like its Delacorte colleagues, but it is a couple of stops further uptown on the C train.”

NY Classical Theatre

Director Stephen Burdman tells me, however, that controversy has in fact followed come to troupe that’s performing about a mile north of the Delacorte Theater. His 18-year-old company has been receiving threats and denunciations in the wake of the Public Theater’s politically charged production of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar. Burdman is the founder and artistic director of NY Classical Theatre, which promotes itself as “New York’s only all-free off-Broadway theater,”

“This is the spill off,” Burdman, who staged this all-pro production. “We’re supporting out sister classical theater companies. Every theater expects criticism, but we don’t expect attacks. People are Googling Shakespeare in the Park, and we come up on the list even though Shakespeare isn’t in our name.”

Some samples, provided by Burdman:

Subject: Fuck you!

Go fuck yourselves! Every last discusting one of you. I curse every one of you. May you each die a more horrible terrifying death! Rich you all!!! From: [deleted]

How dare you put in that play about Trump Fuck you and hope he’ll comes to you all who supported this may You be on ISIS list you disgusting scumbags

Subject: Death of Trump

Hope you mentally ill bastards are defunded out of existence.

“We’re in touch with Shakespeare colleague all over the country,” Burdman said. “Shakespeare Dallas received over 40 very violent emails, like “we’re going to come and rape you.” And they’re doing Don Quixote.” (A spokesman for that company has not yet returned callsfrom Deadline.)

“It’s really very scary,” Burdman said. “These are vile. My father who is very conservative called me, to warn me. My bigger concern here is the violence being spewed toward us and the Public. I don’t know what public opinion will be for the arts, whether this has done some serious damage. We provide our artists with health care, and theater for people who can’t afford it. We have tons of young families in the audience.”

The company performs in a pop-up space in the northern part of Central Park, as well as other Manhattan parks, and in Brooklyn. It’s modest $425,000 annual budget includes funding from city, state and federal agencies. “We need the public support,” Burdman said, “for our mission of creating and reinvigorating audiences for live theater.” Their next production is Macbeth.

Supporters of Free Shakespeare in the Park and the production of Julius Caesar are planning a rally tomorrow near the Public Theater’s East Village headquarters. They plan to protest the moves by corporate donors Delta Air Lines and Bank of America. Delta denounced the production and pulled its sponsorship as the nonprofit’s official carrier, while BOA said that none of its money could be used for the production, while maintaining its 11-year commitment to the company. The National Endowment for the Arts also released a statement distancing itself from the production.