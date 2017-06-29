Four months after Frank Tanki was named General Manager of TV Land, he also is being appointed GM of sibling CMT. The news follows the departure earlier today of longtime CMT president Brian Philips, who stepped down after 16 years at the helm of the Viacom network.

Tanki will oversee day-to-day operations at CMT including Programming, Marketing & Creative and Communications, and will work with CMT’s development team. Working from both the New York and Nashville offices, he will continue to report to Kevin Kay, President of Spike (soon to be Paramount Network), TV Land and CMT.

The dual role for Tanki as GM of TV Land and CMT is indicative of the process of closer integration among Viacom networks in the realignment launched by new company CEO Bob Bakish earlier this year. In February, TV Land and CMT were moved from the Kids & Family Group to the Global Entertainment Group under Kay’s oversight.

TV Land/CMT

Tanki’s appointment as GM of TV Land and CMT follows the promotion of TV Land President of Development and Production Keith Cox to President of Development and Production for Paramount Network and TV Land. Further expanding the integration of the three networks, CMT’s top programming executive, EVP Development and Production Jayson Dinsmore, now will report to Cox.

While both TV Land and CMT had been headed by president-level executives, now the two reinforcing Viacom brands, grouped with flagship Paramount Network, have Tanki as GM focused on the channels’ day-to-day operations, while programming, development and production for the three nets has been centralized under Cox. The goal of the restructuring is to leverage the reach of the brands, which target different audiences.

The rest of CMT’s executive team including Suzanne Norman (SVP Programming & Operations), Anthony Barton (SVP Consumer Marketing and Creative), Kurt Patat (SVP Corporate Communications) and Margaret Comeaux (VP Production – Music & Events) will now report to Tanki, while Leslie Fram (SVP Music Strategy & Talent) will dual report into Tanki and Bruce Gillmer, Head of Music and Music Talent for the Global Entertainment Group.

In an internal memo obtained by Deadline (read it in full below), Kay stressed that while “the leadership structure announced today will more closely align CMT with the Paramount Network and TV Land,” it will do so while “ensuring [CMT] maintains its country roots.”

The leadership change of CMT comes as the network logged its highest-rated fiscal third quarter since 2014 — up 14% among adults 18-49 from last year — following 29 consecutive weeks of year-over-year demo growth.

“CMT is one of the most distinct brands in all of media, and Frank is the perfect leader to guide the team to new summits of success,” said Kay. “I am confident that Frank will apply the same ingenuity that has been the hallmark of his career at Viacom to ensure that CMT continues to thrive, while keeping the network true to its brand.”

Spike TV

Tanki is a 12-year Viacom veteran who has worked on a number of successful properties, including Spike’s Lip Sync Battle and Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Prior to being named GM of TV Land, he served as EVP Brand Marketing and Creative at Spike TV and held several roles at Nickelodeon including most recently SVP Nickelodeon Strategic Property Planning & Marketing.

“As a fan of CMT and country music, I’m thrilled to join the team and remain committed to ensuring this iconic brand continues its upward trajectory as the leading destination for country music and culture,” said Tanki. “My focus is to successfully navigate CMT through the changing media landscape and extend the power of the brand’s voice.”

Here is Kay’s memo announcing Philips’ departure from CMT, Tanki’s appointment and the realignment of the network’s executive team: