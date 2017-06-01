FoxNext, the recently created 20th Century Fox unit that encompasses the company’s video gaming, location-based entertainment, virtual reality and augmented reality productions, has tapped 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment exec James Finn as EVP and Head Of Marketing.

He will stay on in his current role as EVP and co-Head Of Marketing at the Home Entertainment division. In both positions the 17-year Fox veteran will drive marketing and communications strategy.

The FoxNext division — consisting of FoxNext Games, FoxNext Destinations and FoxNext VR Studio — was formed in January with Salil Mehta tapped as president; he had been President of Content Management at 2oth Century Fox Film. In the unit’s purview is working across the film and TV division to oversee production of studio franchise VR experiences (including Ridley Scott’s recent Alien: Covenant In Utero installation); overseeing an interactive unit comprised of various video gaming groups; and oversee the location-based entertainment business including the development of the 20th Century Fox World theme park in Malaysia.

Finn will also continue oversight of marketing projects for the Fox Innovation Lab, with his new dual role to begin right away reporting to Mehta and Keith Feldman, president of 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment.

Said Mehta: “FoxNext is focused on developing industry leading interactive experiences and enabling storytellers to bring audiences closer to characters and deeper into their favorite storylines than ever before. James brings a keen understanding of consumer behavior, strong media savvy and extensive relationships that enhance our ability to remain at the forefront of technology and entertainment.”

Added Feldman: “James blends deep consumer marketing experience with an innovative mind-set, and he will continue to play a critical role in developing our strategic approach globally across our digital and disc businesses.”