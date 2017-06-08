Rick Phillips has been promoted to President of Licensing and Publishing at FoxNext Games, a move that comes after FoxNext, the new gaming and VR division of 21st Century Fox, made its first big play in the gaming space by acquiring mobile-game developer Aftershock.

Phillips previously oversaw Fox’s game licensing across mobile, console, PC, social and online gaming, and now adds responsibilities for FoxNext Games marketing and distribution, and also will help build out Fox’s publishing group. He reports to FoxNext president Salil Mehta and will work in partnership with Aaron Loeb, who has now joined FoxNext Games from Aftershock with the new title of President of Studio.

Loeb will oversee the San Francisco and L.A. studios, the latter of which is developing the Avatar game out of Culver City.

“Rick is an incredible asset to the quality and performance of our gaming business,” said Mehta, in announcing the promotion. “He was instrumental in identifying Aftershock as a strategic fit for Fox. His leadership, determination and wealth of experience will continue to be valuable as we continue to build FoxNext Games into an integrated game developer and publisher.”