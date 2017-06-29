Refresh for latest…: Speaking in the House of Commons today, UK Culture Secretary Karen Bradley said she was “minded to” refer 21st Century Fox’s bid to take full ownership of European pay-TV giant Sky to the Competition and Markets Authority. This delays the £11.7B ($14.6B) transaction which would see Fox acquire the 61% share of Sky which it does not already own — but is not a final decision.

British media regulator Ofcom last week formally submitted to Bradley the findings of its review to assess issues of media plurality. Ahead of her comments today, some analysts believed Ofcom’s report would have raised concerns about the takeover, and Bradley confirmed as such. In question are public interest concerns over the Murdoch family having increased influence over the overall news agenda and political process, Bradley said.

She also revealed that reports found the merged entity “would not lack” a commitment to broadcast standards. She has given the parties until July 14 to make representations on her “minded to” decisions.

This was seen as potentially the final hurdle for Rupert Murdoch’s acquisition of the long-coveted asset, coming six years after he first attempted to acquire the then-BSkyB before walking away during the phone-hacking scandal.

The deal had already been okayed on public interest grounds by authorities in all of the markets in which Sky operates outside of the UK. It also won support from all competent competition authorities, notably the European Commission and the Jersey competition authority.

Sky said this past December it had reached a deal with Fox for the remaining stake on an offer price for £10.75 per share in cash.

