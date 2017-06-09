Fox News Channel attracted the largest crowd among cable news networks on Tbursday when former FBI Director James Comey testified under oath that President Donald Trump had pressured him to drop the FBI’s probe into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

And CNN scored by far the biggest cable news crowd in the news demo, with MSNBC coming in second and FNC third.

But MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow was the prettiest dress in the cable news primetime shop on Thursday, dominating the daypart in overall audience and in the news demo. Maddow finished as the No. 1 cable news show, with 3.45 million total viewers and 980K in the key 25-54 age bracket.

FNC scored 3.096M total viewers during Comey testimony, just 47K ahead of CNN’s 3.049M; MSNBC logged 2.719M.

In the news demo, ages 25-54, CNN averaged 1.019M viewers, followed by MSNBC’s 630K viewers and FNC’s 600K.

Fox News also took Thursday primetime in total viewers, with 3.181M viewers. MSNBC finished No. 2 in prime, with an average of 2.757M viewers; CNN followed with 1.705M.

MSNBC won the daypart in the demo with 757K viewers aged 25-54; FNC followed at 667K, and CNN logged 601K.