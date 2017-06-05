Fox News Channel has signed Eric Bolling to a new long-term contract with the network. The news was announced today by Fox News programming president Suzanne Scott.

Bolling will remain co-host of the cable news network’s weekday 5 PM program The Fox News Specialists, which FNC launched May 1 as part of its schedule shuffling in the wake of Bill O’Reilly’s controversial exit from the network. As part of those changes, Bolling’s previous program The Five, which he had co-hosted since its launch in 2011, was moved to prime. Bolling, however remained in the show’s 5 PM slot, now joined by Katherine Timpf, Eboni K. Williams, and two guest “experts” on that day’s headlines. Specialists has averaged 1.9 million viewers and 341,000 viewers in the news demo.

Bolling also will continue to host FNC’s Cashin’ In on Saturday mornings. And, FNC said he will continue to host the network’s annual New Year’s Eve special, All-American New Year, at a time when CNN is looking for a new co-host for its New Year’s Eve program after cutting ties with Kathy Griffin last week.

Scott called Bolling “a staple to the Fox News brand” in today’s announcement, while Bolling noted he’s been with the network for more than a decade, calling his viewers “loyal” and “patriotic.”

Bolling previously hosted programs on Fox Business News including Follow The Money and Happy Hour as well as FoxNews.com’s Strategy Room. Prior to joining FBN in 2008, Bolling helped launched CNBC’s Fast Money as an original panelist.

Before embarking on his television career, Bolling was an independent trader based out of the New York Mercantile Exchange specializing in crude oil, gold and agricultural commodities.