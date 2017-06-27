MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show was the second quarter’s most watched cable news program in the key news demographic, CNN clocked its most watched second quarter in its history, and Fox News Channel’s Bill O’Reilly time-slot replacement Tucker Carlson Tonight finished first in total viewers as his network celebrated its 62nd consecutive quarterly total-viewer win.

Despite President Donald Trump’s dreams to the contrary, none of the cable news networks is “failing” and he has no one but himself to blame for many of their second-quarter ratings gains.

Trump-loving Fox News entirely dominated primetime in the quarter among cable news networks. In overall audience, FNC’s primetime crowd of 2.352 million shows 19% better than the same time last year. FNC also led in the news demo with 472,000 primetime viewers, up 34%.

MSNBC

MSNBC followed with 1.637M primetime total viewers and 389K news demo viewers. Those are impressive year-over-year spikes of 86% and 78%, respectively. Even Trump’s favorite network to hate, CNN saw ratings boost, logging 1.055M total viewers, with 370K of them falling in the 25-54 age bracket – up 10% and 19%, respectively.

Total day tells a similar story. FNC finished first among cable news nets with 1.465M total viewers and 314K viewers in the demographic, pops of 27% and 46%, respectively. MSNBC followed with an average of 886K tuned in, 73% better than last year. CNN followed FNC in the news demo; its 262K average represents a 39% improvement over last year. CNN also logged 788K total viewers in total day, a 25% climb, while MSNBC logged 206K total day news-demo viewers, a boost by 57% from last year.

Tucker Carlson Tonight (2.714M) was the quarter’s most watched cable news program, followed by The Rachel Maddow Show (2.511M). FNC’s The Five followed (2.468M), ahead of No. 5-ranked Special Report With Bret Baier (2.34M).

Maddow ruled in the key 25-54 sales demo (604K). FNC’s Hannity finished second (550K), followed by Carlson’s program (541K), and FNC’s The Five (508K). MSNBC’s Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell rounded out the Top 5 list with 476K viewers aged 25-54.