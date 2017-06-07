Fox Network Group has big expansion plans for its Fox Now app, which enables pay TV subscribers to stream live and on demand content: The app, previously on Apple TV, is now also available for iOS devices — with Android and Roku following later this month — the company says today.

The app brings together shows from the Fox broadcast network plus cable networks FX and National Geographic.

The company says that Fox Now offers “full-screen video throughout, providing the immersive look and feel of linear TV while maintaining the power and flexibility of an app.”

Users also can restart live TV shows to watch them from the beginning, and identify content they want by network and genre. The service also offers recommendations based on viewers’ preferences.

The expansion plans will reach “millions more users,” Fox Networks Digital Consumer Group President Brian Sullivan says. It “sets an important benchmark for the quality, discovery and engagement opportunities of our programming in a streaming environment.”

The company will use Apple Single Sign-On, which enables users to just sign up once on each device to access all streaming apps.

Fox also says that it plans to bring the app to additional platforms this year including desktop computers, Xbox consoles, and the Kindle Fire and Fire TV.

With all of the 10 largest pay TV providers supporting the app, Fox now is available to 97% of pay TV subscribers.