Note to media historians: You can put Fox Networks Group down as the first broadcast TV company that has agreed to run six-second ads on its digital and on-demand properties — with plans to “eventually” bring them to linear TV.

YouTube last year introduced the format of non-skippable, six-second bumper spots. FNG and YouTube jointly made today’s announcement at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity

The companies believe that six-seconds is long enough to provide what FNG calls “appreciable brand lift” without hurting the “optimal user experience.” FNG will make its own ads, which will be billed based on the number of “viewable impressions” they attract as determined by Moat Analytics.

FNG EVP of Nonlinear Revenue David Levy calls the spots “a welcome addition to our Advanced Ad Products portfolio.”

Google & YouTube VP of Agency and Media Solutions Tara Walpert Levy calls six-second ads “both long enough and short enough – it’s great for on-the-go users who appreciate the succinct message, for creatives who appreciate the constraint, and for brands who value the consistent results.”

YouTube heavily promoted the six second spots at its Brandcast presentation to advertisers in this year’s NewFront week of pitches to gin up sales.