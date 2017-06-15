EXCLUSIVE: Fox has acquired what we heard is “a significant minority stake” in Boom! Studios, where the company has had a first-look feature film deal and a similar deal with Fox television studio.

Boom! has some high-profile comic book IPs and had been shopping itself since February when we heard that it hired investment bankers Houlihan Lokey to help them. It also comes as they shopped around town to other potential parties earlier this year, including Annapurna.

Boom! was said to be looking for the investment for growth money — to help develop more comic book series and to hire more creators. We hear that the price tag is in the low, eight figures range.

Boom! had set up a number of projects at Fox through its deal, including the graphic novel Tag with director John Leonetti attached to direct and Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski (Universal/Blumhouse’s forthcoming Stephanie) scripting. If you remember, Leonetti directed the horror film Annabelle which was released by Warner Bros. and then became the highest-grossing horror film and one of the most profitable films of 2014. Annabelle grossed $255.2M worldwide on a budget of around $5M.

Other projects with Boom! include James Wan’s graphic novel Malignant Man as well as the graphic novels Irredeemable, The Empty Man and Deep State.

Boom! has under its umbrella The Woods, Klaus, Big Trouble in Little China, Lumberjanes and Giant Days among its IPs. Its All-Ages imprint KaBoom! has publishing rights to Charles Schulz’s Peanuts, Jim Davis’ Garfield and Cartoon Networks’ Adventure Time while its Archaia imprint publishes Mouse Guard, Cow Boy and multiple Jim Henson IPs everything from Labyrinth to The Dark Crystal and The Storytellers series (Witches; Giants; Dragon).

As opposed to Dark Horse or Image Comics where the creators own the IP, Boom! and the creators both own the property and work with the creators to establish and sell the feature and TV rights to. It’s called a cooperative shared ownership of the content they publish. Boom! publishes 25 comic books and 13 to 15 graphic novels per month.