Fox is joining CBS and NBC in launching the vast majority of its fall lineup during the traditional premiere week, which this year starts on Sept. 25. As announced at the upfronts, the new Seth MacFarlane space dramedy Orville is getting a platform launch behind NFL doubleheaders. The series will debut on Sunday, Sept. 10, with two airings before the official beginning of the season, both getting an NFL boost. Orville will move into its regular Thursday 9 PM time slot during premiere week. That hour looks less daunting after NBC reversed its decision to move breakout drama This Is Us there.

Fox will premiere its Tuesday-Sunday lineups, including flagship drama Empire and new paranormal comedy Ghosted, during premiere week. The Monday rollout has been pushed by a week, with Fox expected to slot special programming on Sept. 25. The delay will allow for the launch of returning Lucifer and Fox’s highest-profile new series, Marvel drama The Gifted, to avoid the season premieres of The Voice on NBC and The Big Bang Theory on CBS, which will be followed by spinoff Young Sheldon.

Fox Fall 2017 Premieres

(All Times ET/PT)

SUNDAY, Sept. 10 Immediately Following NFL ON FOX Doubleheader

8-9 PM ET/PT THE ORVILLE (Special Series Premiere, Part 1)

SUNDAY, Sept. 17, Immediately Following NFL ON FOX Doubleheader

8-9 PM ET/PT THE ORVILLE (Special Series Premiere, Part 2)

TUESDAY, Sept. 26

8-9 PM LETHAL WEAPON (Season Two Premiere)

9-9:30 PM THE MICK (Season Two Premiere)

9:30-10 PM BROOKLYN NINE-NINE (Season Five Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 27

8-9 PM EMPIRE (Season Four Premiere)

9-10 PM STAR (Season Two Premiere)

THURSDAY, Sept. 28

8-9 PM GOTHAM (Season Four Premiere)

9-10 PM THE ORVILLE (Time Period Series Premiere)

FRIDAY, Sept. 29

8-9 PM HELL’S KITCHEN (Season 17 Premiere)

9-10 PM THE EXORCIST (Season Two Premiere)

SUNDAY, Oct. 1

7:30-8 PM BOB’S BURGERS (Season Eight Premiere)

8-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS (Season 29 Premiere)

8:30-9 PM GHOSTED (Series Premiere)

9-9:30 PM FAMILY GUY (Season 15 Premiere)

9:30-10 PM THE LAST MAN ON EARTH (Season Four Premiere)

MONDAY, Oct. 2

8-9 PM LUCIFER (Season Three Premiere)

9-10 PM THE GIFTED (Series Premiere)