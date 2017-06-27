Fox has put in development Mason Dixon, an hourlong drama from Lee Daniels (Empire, Star) and writer Julian Breece (Hulu’s The First). 20th Century Fox Television, where Daniels is under an overall deal, is the studio.

Written by Breece, Mason Dixon revolves around a black politician’s wife and a blunt-talking good-ol’ boy who, in the wake of their spouses’ cheating scandal, form an unlikely alliance that blends their families and shakes up a community divided by race and class. Breece and Daniels executive produce.

This is Breece’s second network sale. He previously had an untitled megachurch family drama project in development at Fox during the 2015-16 season. Breece also created the web series Buppies and sold it to BET, where his dramedy spec What Would Dylan Do? went to pilot starring Kelly Rowland. Breece currently serves as co-producer on Beau Willimon’s new Hulu drama series The First. Breece’s first screenplay Ball was honored as a finalist for the Nicholl Fellowship in Screenwriting, and his short The Young and Evil was an official selection at the Sundance Film Festival. He is repped by CAA, Kevin Donahue Literary Management and Lichter Grossman.

The prolific, Oscar-nominated Daniels has two series on Fox, hit Empire and music drama Star, which was picked up for a second season. He is repped by CAA and attorneys Jeanne Newman and Stewart Brookman.

Related2017 Fox Pilots