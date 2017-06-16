Fox has bought a comedy spec from The Ugly Truth scribe Nicole Eastman. The project falls under Fox’s initiative to develop more shows outside of the traditional pilot cycle.

Written by Eastman, the half-hour project centers on four children who, after their mother’s death, inherit millions they never knew they had, causing chaos amongst the family. 20th Century Fox TV is the studio.

Fox had been looking to pick up 2 drama pilots and 2 comedy pilots from the extra scripts it has bought off-cycle over the past few months. Those pickups are eyed for the summer.

Eastman penned the story and co-wrote the screenplay for Columbia Pictures’ The Ugly Truth. The 2009 romantic comedy, starring Katherine Heigl and Gerard Butler, grossed $205 million worldwide.