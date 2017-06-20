Fox Business Network has promoted Gary Schreier to SVP Programming and Tom Bowman to VP Programming. Schreier will oversee all programming, talent and editorial content at the cable news network, while Bowman will manage day to day business coverage, planning and special programming.

Schreier was at FBN when the network launched in 2007 as the executive producer for Neil Cavuto before moving to become executive producer of CNBC’s Closing Bell With Maria Bartiromo He returned to FBN in 2015 as VP Programming. Bowman joined FBN in 2009 after stints at NBC Nightly News and MSNBC. He had been FBN Director of Programming.

“Gary and Tom’s leadership and programming insights have been instrumental in the network’s ratings success, most recently surpassing CNBC as the number one financial news channel for the past two quarters,” said FBN boss Brian Jones. “Their hands-on approach and business acumen are unparalleled and we are thrilled they’ll continue to lead the network as we grow and innovate as a news organization.”