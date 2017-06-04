Fox & Friends Weekend wants to make it clear: Neither the show nor Fox News Channel are in favor of internment camps, an on-air clarification necessitated after two guests uttered the words this morning in discussions of the London terror attacks. (See clip below).
“Earlier on the show,” said co-host Clayton Morris, “we had a couple of guests mention the word internment, the idea of internment camps as a possible solution to this. I think I made it well-known my feeling on that, which I find reprehensible, but on behalf of the network, I think all of us here find that idea reprehensible here at Fox News Channel.”
The statement came after guest Katie Hopkins, a Daily Mail columnist, said in part that British Prime Minister Theresa May had yet to “tell us what we need to hear,” i.e., “That tomorrow 3,000 people on the watch list are going to be rounded up,” and “650 jihadis” are “going to be incarcerated and deported…”
Earlier in the show, Brexit leader Nigel Farage noted that terror incidents like yesterday’s serve to increase suggestions of internment.
The show’s clarification was later mentioned on CNN’s Reliable Sources, and host Brian Stelter tweeted the F&FW segment.
Katie Hopkins and Nigel Farage as guests. Wow. What was Fox expecting (hoping for)? These are two of the most strident racists-in-cheap-clothing that Britain has to offer. It’s like bringing on David Duke to explain Black Lives Matter or dredging up Eichmann to… you get the point. Fox allows the most despicable American voices to find an audience, they don’t need to provide European flavor as well.
They create hysteria with their sensational, disingenuous “news” coverage. The fact they don’t *technically* suggest we stick a group of people in internment camps for the “safety” of the majority is irrelevant. They give a very loud platform to those who blatantly call for it, and they create a breeding ground for hate and paranoia in general.
Ask the liberals what their favorite president, FDR, thought of them…