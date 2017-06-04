Fox & Friends Weekend wants to make it clear: Neither the show nor Fox News Channel are in favor of internment camps, an on-air clarification necessitated after two guests uttered the words this morning in discussions of the London terror attacks. (See clip below).

“Earlier on the show,” said co-host Clayton Morris, “we had a couple of guests mention the word internment, the idea of internment camps as a possible solution to this. I think I made it well-known my feeling on that, which I find reprehensible, but on behalf of the network, I think all of us here find that idea reprehensible here at Fox News Channel.”

The statement came after guest Katie Hopkins, a Daily Mail columnist, said in part that British Prime Minister Theresa May had yet to “tell us what we need to hear,” i.e., “That tomorrow 3,000 people on the watch list are going to be rounded up,” and “650 jihadis” are “going to be incarcerated and deported…”

Earlier in the show, Brexit leader Nigel Farage noted that terror incidents like yesterday’s serve to increase suggestions of internment.

The show’s clarification was later mentioned on CNN’s Reliable Sources, and host Brian Stelter tweeted the F&FW segment.