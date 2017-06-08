Forest Whitaker will star in How It Ends directed by David M. Rosenthal and written by Brooks McLaren.

The project, which also stars Theo James, is being produced by Paul Schiff, Tai Duncan, Kelly McCormick, and Patrick Newall. Sierra/Affinity developed the project with Paul Schiff Productions, and is handling worldwide sales and financing of the film. Sierra’s Nick Meyer and Marc Schaberg are Executive Producers. This past January, Netflix acquired worldwide rights to the action thriller set to start production next month in Winnipeg, Canada.

The script centers on a mysterious apocalyptic event that turns the roads into mayhem, and a young father who will stop at nothing to get home to his pregnant wife on the other side of the country.

Whitaker was most recently seen in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Arrival and he recently wrapped Marvel’s Black Panther. He won an Oscar for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for The Last King of Scotland.

Whitaker is represented by WME and Brillstein.