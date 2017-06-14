The long-in-the-works negotiations to pit multiple world-title-winning boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and UFC champ Conor McGregor in the boxing ring are now a done deal, and it is certain to be a knockout for pay-per-view cash and Showtime.

Mayweather, semi-retired from his unblemished 49-0 boxing career that featured several mega-fights that made him the PPV king, made the announcement on his Instagram account today that he will fight current UFC lightweight champ McGregor on August 26 in Los Vegas. It will be produced and distributed via Showtime’s PPV arm.

Mayweather, 40, has not fought since September 2015, and now the two years-plus of smack talk will culminate in a fight against McGregor, 28, who has never been in even an amateur boxing match. Showtime said the matchup will be a boxing event, contested in a ring, under boxing rules.

Showtime and HBO teamed to air the biggest PPV event of all time, in which Mayweather fought Manny Pacquiao in May 2015. The networks said about 4.6 million viewers tuned in, amassing more than $400 million in revenue domestically. McGregor, meanwhile, has three of the mixed martial arts org’s five top PPV totals.

Showtime handles Mayweather’s fights.

“We are thrilled to bring this incredible event to a global television audience via Showtime PPV,” said Stephen Espinoza, EVP and GM of Showtime Sports. “This matchup is unprecedented. There has been overwhelming demand from fight fans and it’s great to be able to deliver.

“As we’ve already seen this evening, Mayweather vs. McGregor has generated buzz that reaches far beyond that of the considerable boxing and MMA audience. Both Floyd and Conor are trend-setting personalities who’ve transcended their respective sports. They carry unmatched reputations for spectacle and athleticism, and together they will create a once-in-a-lifetime event.”