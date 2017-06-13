Sony has dropped the first trailer for Flatliners, the Niels Arden Oplov-helmed project based on the 1990 sci-fi Joel Schumacher film of the same name.

The reboot, which has the tagline “you haven’t lived until you’ve died,” sees five medical students, obsessed by the mystery of what lies beyond the confines of life, embark on a daring and dangerous experiment by stopping their hearts for short periods of time. Each time triggers a near-death experience, giving them a first-hand account of the afterlife. But as their experiments become increasingly dangerous, they are each haunted by the sins of their pasts, brought on by the paranormal consequences of trespassing to the other side.

Screenplay is by Ben Ripley and story by Peter Filardi. Producers are Laurence Mark, Michael Doughlas and Peter Safran.

The film, from Columbia Pictures in association with Cross Creek Pictures and LStar Capital, is set to bow in the U.S. on September 29.

The original Flatliners, which opened with the line “today is a good day to die,” starred Julia Roberts, Kiefer Sutherland and Kevin Bacon.