Film Movement has secured all U.S. rights to Jasper Jones, an Australian drama from director Rachel Perkins. Adapted from Craig Silvey’s novel, the film will be released this winter. Toni Collette, Hugo Weaving, Levi Miller, Angourie Rice, Dan Wyllie and Aaron McGrath co-star in the pic that follows Charlie Bucktin, a bookish boy of 14 who lives in a small town in Western Australia. One night during the scorching summer of 1969, Charlie is awoken by local part-Aboriginal outcast Jasper Jones, who leads him deep into the forest and shows him something that will change his life forever, setting them both on a dangerous journey to solve a mystery that will consume the entire community. Vincent Sheehan of Porchlight Films produced with Bunya Productions’ David Jowsey.

FilmRise has secured worldwide VOD and digital rights to Ingrid Jungermann’s comedy-thriller Women Who Kill, which had its world premiere at Tribeca last year and won best screenplay. It’s about a commitment-phobic Morgan and her ex-girlfriend Jean, locally famous true-crime podcasters who suspect Morgan’s new love interest is a murderer. Jungermann also stars in the film along with Annette O’Toole, Ann Carr, Sheila Vand, Shannon O’Neill and Deborah Rush. Produced by Alex Scharfman and Jungermann, Women Who Kill will be distributed theatrically by The Film Collaborative. EPs are Cliff Chenfeld, Craig Balsam, Jim Rosenthal, Rick Milenthal, Victor Zaraya, Stacie Passon, Jay Van Hoy and Lars Knudsen. The deal was handled between FilmRise’s Danny Fisher and Max Einhorn with Paradigm on behalf of the filmmakers.