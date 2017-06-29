We’ve been hearing about this possibility for a while, and now it’s official: President Donald Trump intends to nominate FCC general counsel Brendan Carr to the panel as a GOP commissioner. If confirmed by the Senate, he would the remainder of a five-year term expiring next June 13 then an additional five years through mid-2023.

The news comes two weeks after Trump nominated Democrat Jessica Rosenworcel to return as an FCC commissioner after having served on the panel from 2012 until January 2017. Ordinarily in cases like this, the president jointly nominates a Republican and a Democrat to limit partisan bickering during the Senate confirmation process.

Prior to taking over as general counsel, Carr served as public safety, wireless and international legal adviser to Ajit Pai, the former FCC commission who now is its chairman.

“I congratulate Brendan Carr on the President’s announcement that he will be nominated to serve as an FCC Commissioner,” Pai said in a statement. “Brendan has a distinguished record of public service, having worked at the agency for over five years, including most recently as the FCC’s General Counsel. In particular, Brendan’s expertise on wireless policy and public safety will be a tremendous asset to the Commission.”

The panel is poised to weigh in on several controversial matters in the coming weeks and months. They include a possible reclassification of the internet to limit the FCC’s ability to enforce net neutrality protections.