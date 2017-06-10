Fargo might be coming to an end, says showrunner Noah Hawley. The FX series wraps up its third season June 21, and Hawley said at the ATX Television Festival in Austin Friday that the season finale might be a series finale.

“I wasn’t sure if there would be a second season,” Hawley said, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. “I wasn’t sure if there would be a third season. At end of season 1, [FX] said, ‘If you want to leave it there [that would be fine]. There’s only a certain amount of storytelling you can tell in that vein. And I love telling stories in this vein, but I don’t have another one yet. So watch the 10th hour [of season 3] because it might be the last.”

Fargo‘s end could free up Hawley to focus on his other FX series Legion, starring Dan Stevens and produced by FX Production and Marvel Television. That show has been renewed for a second season and is expected to return early next year.

Fargo airs Wednesdays at 10 pm on FX.