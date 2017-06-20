Family Guy honored the late Adam West in its Sunday night episode beginning with a photo memorializing the show’s mayor.

The episode concluded with an “In Loving Memory” image, preceding a rerun of The Dating Game, in which West appeared this season.

West, who played himself as the hilarious mayor of Quahog, Rhode Island, had been a regular character on the show since 2000.

West died June 9 at the age of 88.

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane posted a remembrance of West on Twitter shortly after the Batman actor’s death.

“Family Guy has lost its mayor, and I have lost a friend,” MacFarlane wrote. “Adam West was a joy to work with, and the kind of guy you always wanted to be around. His positivity, good nature, and sense of fun were undeniable, and it was always a big jolt of the best kind of energy when he walked in to record the show.

“He knew comedy, and he knew humanity. I am beyond fortunate to have had the privilege of working with him, and he will be profoundly missed by all of us. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all that you have given, Mr. Mayor. You’re irreplaceable.”