John Savage and Blanca Blanco have joined the cast of Fake News, an indie noir thriller being toplined by Eric Roberts. The pic, co-directed by first-timer Craig Edwards and screenwriter Samuel Morris, is shooting in Ontario, CA. Sofia Milos, Torri Higginson and Martin Kove co-star.

Roberts stars as a tabloid political reporter who writes about real stories –. and sometimes not-so-real stories. He also is protecting an immigrant family of a mother (Blanco) and her two kids from deportation by hiding them in his house. He soon finds himself over his head with the biggest story of his career after a prostitute who is a reliable source is murdered. While trying to stay out of jail and alive, the story leads him to an encounter with the President of the United States (Savage), a lifelong Republican with good intentions who is surrounded by powerful people trying to lead him astray.

Paul McMinn, Morris, Jon Morgan Woodward, Pierre Patric and Santa Lawrence are producers of the pic, which certainly has a well-timed title.

Savage, a veteran actor whose credits include The Deer Hunter and The Thin Red Line and most recently had a turn in David Lynch’s Twin Peaks revival at Showtime, is repped by Pure Arts Management and Sovereign Talent Group.