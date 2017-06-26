Laura Harrier has signed on for a key role opposite Michael B. Jordan in Fahrenheit 451, HBO Films’ adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s iconic dystopian novel.

Fahrenheit 451 depicts a future where media is an opiate, history is outlawed and “firemen” burn books. Young fireman Montag (Jordan) forsakes his world, battles his mentor Beatty (Michael Shannon) and struggles to regain his humanity. Harrier will play Millie, Montag’s social media-immersed wife whose consumption of all things digital results in a disconnected marriage. Soufia Boutella and Lily Singh also star.

Ramin Bahrani is directing and co-writing the script with Amir Naderi.

Harrier stars as Tom Holland’s love interest Liz Allan in Spider-Man Homecoming, which opens July 7, and she previously was cast in Codes of Conduct, Steve McQueen’s pilot for HBO. She is repped by ICM Partners, Soffer-Namoff Entertainment and Peikoff Mahan.