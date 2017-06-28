Netflix has ordered a third season of animated series F Is For Family, from Vince Vaughn’s Wild West Television and Gaumont Television.

Series co-creator Bill Burr announced the news on Twitter:

Really happy to announce there will be a season 3 of FIFF. Thanks to everyone for watching! @netflix #FIsForFamily #gaumontTV pic.twitter.com/YVowj4j7yE — Bill Burr (@billburr) June 28, 2017

Created by Burr and Emmy winner Michael Price (The Simpsons) F Is For Family is set in the 1970s, a time when political correctness, helicopter parenting and indoor smoking bans weren’t part of anyone’s vocabulary, let alone the norm. Burr voices family patriarch Frank. Voice cast also includes Laura Dern, Justin Long, Debi Derryberry, Haley Reinhart, and Sam Rockwell among others.