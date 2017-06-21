EXCLUSIVE: The Los Angeles Film Festival’s U.S. Fiction Competition section is hosting the world premiere of Peter Ohs and Andrea Sisson’s fable tale Everything Beautiful Is Far Away tonight. The pic stars Julia Garner, Joseph Cross, C.S. Lee and Jillian Mayer and centers on a trio — Lernert (Cross), Rola (Garner) and the head of a robot (Mayer) — who traverse a barren planet in search of a mythical lake.

Check out the exclusive clip above of the pic, which beings to unpack the surreal journey of Lernert, who has built a robot to do everything for him; the determined Rola; and the film’s own quest to reflect the basic longing to connect. Ohs wrote and co-directed with Sisson, is co-DP with Christian Sorensen Hansen and co-editor with Nayim Saati and Sisson.

The premiere is tonight at 9:10 at Arclight Culver City 1.

The festival runs through Thursday.