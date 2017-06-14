EXCLUSIVE: MGM has acquired the rights to produce Every Day, the feature adaptation to David Levithan’s bestselling YA novel that Michael Suscy will direct with Angourie Rice starring. Me And Earl and the Dying Girl scribe Jesse Andrews adapted the novel, and with MGM aboard, the film has been fast tracked to begin production next month in Toronto. Pic is a co-production between Likely Story and Filmwave, and Christian Grass, Paul Trijbits, Anthony Bregman and Peter Cron are producing. Rice plays Rhiannon, a shy teenage girl who falls in love with an entity named A, who travels and inhabits a new body of another teenage boy or girl in the area each day. Suscy is the Emmy and Golden Globe winning director of The Vow and Grey Gardens, and Rice is perhaps best known for playing the daughter of Ryan Gosling’s character in the Shane Black-directed The Nice Guys. She next will be seen opposite Kristen Dunst, Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning in The Beguiled, the drama that won Best Director prize for Sofia Coppola at Cannes last month, and she co-stars with Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Homecoming this summer. The novel was published in 2012 by the Random House imprint Alfred A. Knopf Books for Young Readers, with a companion and sequel book coming. Levithan is a publisher and editorial director at Scholastic who with John Green wrote YA books Will Grayson, Will Grayson, and with Rachel Cohn wrote Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist. Matt Dines, MGM’s VP, Production is overseeing the project on behalf of the studio, and the project reunites Suscy with MGM’s chairman/CEO Gary Barber and Motion Picture Group president Jonathan Glickman, after they worked together on The Vow at Spyglass Entertainment. Sucsy is repped by UTA, Anonymous Content and Bloom Hergott; Andrews by WME and MXN Entertainment; and Rice by WME and Catherine Poulton Management.