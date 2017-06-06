EXCLUSIVE: Universal has acquired 24-7, a pitch by Baltimore-based screenwriter Sarah Rothschild that will be developed as a star pairing of Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington. The actresses will produce what is described as a workplace comedy, Longoria through her UnbeliEVAble Entertainment banner and Washington through her Simpson Street banner. UnbeliEVAble’s Ben Spector also will produce.

Rothschild is a writer on Love, Unscripted for Awesomeness TV; the Universal comedy The Gauntlet; and The Dog Walker, which has Alison Eastwood attached to direct. The writer is represented by Verve and attorney Kim Stenton.

Longoria is with CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Group and Washington with CAA, Washington Square Films and attorney Gretchen Rush.

Longoria most recently was seen in Ricardo de Montreuil’s Lowriders as well as the BBC Two miniseries Decline and Fall, an adaptation of Evelyn Waugh’s classic social satire. Simpson Street is developing feature films based on the books The City of Saints and Thieves with Will Packer and Universal; The Perfect Mother, which is set up at TriStar; and The Mothers at Warner Bros.

VP Production Sara Scott will oversee development on 24-7 for Universal. VP Will Rack will oversee development for UnbeliEVAble.