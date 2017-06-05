Comedy writing tandem Ethan Sandler and Adrian Wenner (New Girl) have signed an overall deal with CBS TV Studios. Under the pact, the pair will join the studio’s CBS comedy series Man With A Plan, starring Matt LeBlanc, as co-executive producers for the upcoming second season. This is the first overall pact for the duo, who also will develop new projects.

Writer-actors Sandler & Wenner are coming off a two-year stint as co-executive producers on the Fox/20th TV comedy series New Girl.

Sandler and Wenner first teamed up at Northwestern University, where they performed together in the Mee-Ow improvisational troupe alongside future director-producer Jason Winer. This past season, the three reunited for This Might Hurt, a medical workplace comedy series project based on an idea by Winer, which Sandler and Wenner wrote. It sold to Fox with penalty. (The three also recently collaborated on a feature script, East/West, for Universal.)

Sandler & Wenner first gained attention when they wrote, produced and starred in the two-man show Epitaph, which was a Perrier finalist at the Edinburgh fringe festival and went on to win the Best Sketch Award at the HBO Comedy Festival. Sandler and Wenner wrote, executive produced and starred in 2014’s We Hate Paul Revere, the only comedy pilot AMC has ever ordered. They are repped by ICM Partners.