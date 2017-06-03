Erinn Hayes, who plays Kevin James’ wife Donna on CBS’ Kevin Can Wait, will not return to the series for Season 2. The news comes after word that James’ former King Of Queens co-star Leah Remini would join the series as a regular next season.

We’re hearing that the decision is not about Hayes, but that the show is headed in a new direction for the new season. That will include the full-time addition of Remini, who will reprise her role as the tough, wise-cracking undercover police woman Vanessa Cellucci. She first appeared as a guest star in the two-part Season 1 finale.

Kevin Can Wait ranked as this past season’s No. 1 new comedy in total viewers (9.19 million) and adults 18-49 (2.1 rating). It returns to the air September 25 in the 9 PM Monday slot.

The Hayes news was first reported by Deadline’s sister site TVLine.