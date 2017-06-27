The Deckers will return for a third go-round. E! has given the green light to a third season of Eric & Jessie, which follows the lives of country singer/songwriter Jessie James Decker and her pro football wide receiver husband Eric Decker. Season 3 is slated to premiere Wednesday, September 6 at 10 PM.
The upcoming season sees Jessie juggling her music career, hosting duties and expanding her businesses when Eric unexpectedly changes teams and signs with the Tennessee Titans.
Eric & Jessie is produced by Shed Media with Pam Healey, Lisa Shannon, Kathryn Takis and Melissa Stokes serving as executive producers. Jessie James Decker also serves as an executive producer.
