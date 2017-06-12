EXCLUSIVE: Dick Roberts, who had been VP Marketing and Creative Services as Sony Pictures, has joined Byron’s Allen’s Entertainment Studios. He has been appointed EVP Marketing & Creative Services to spearhead initiatives at the company’s broadcast TV syndication, cable networks, and theatrical and digital distribution.

As part of his new position, Roberts will also focus on Allen’s new syndicated comedy game show Funny You Should Ask, which is launching in the fall in 95% of the U.S. markets.

Roberts spent 15 years at Sony, running the studio’s off-network program branding on series including The Larry Sanders Show, Just Shoot Me!, King Of Queens and Seinfeld. He has spent the past five years running his own global content production and marketing agency.

“We are truly thrilled to have Dick Roberts join us,” said Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Entertainment Studios. “Dick’s extensive marketing talents and experience make him the perfect addition to the Entertainment Studios team as we continue to grow our global media company and invest in premium content.”