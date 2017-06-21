Entertainment One has signed a multi-year overall television first-look deal with StoryBy Entertainment. Under the partnership, eOne will serve as the studio on StoryBy’s television projects and will control worldwide rights.

“We are extremely excited about our new partnership with eOne. They have a dynamic team of executives whom we’ve worked with successfully for years and the partnership felt like a natural fit for us,” said StoryBy partner Jonathan Baruch.

StoryBy Entertainment was launched by literary manager Michael Prevett in partnership with Baruch, Howard Braunstein and Rob Wolken to generate film and television projects based on premium source material. Prevett has repped authors including Dan Simmons, whose novel The Terror, serves as the basis for the upcoming series produced by Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions at AMC, and Arturo Perez Reverte, whose Queen of the South, is the basis for the USA Network series of the same name and which was also adapted as La Reina del Sur broadcast on Telemundo.

StoryBy also produces Freeform’s Stitchers, which just wrapped production on its third season; and the upcoming Toy Wars based on the book by G. Wayne Miller at Amazon. The book is being adapted by Josh Schwartz and Josh Gad & Ryan Dixon. Schwartz will also serve as showrunner and Gad is set to star. The series is expected be directed by Seth Gordon who also executive produces. StoryBy partner Braunstein is also executive producer of the new TNT series Will.

“We are thrilled to work with Howard, Michael, Jonathan, Rob and the team at StoryBy, whose diverse experience across the industry has put them at the forefront of author- and creator-driven projects,” said Pancho Mansfield, President, Global Scripted Programming, eOne Television. “With this new partnership, their relationships will enable us to access highly sought-after creative talent and IP in the earliest stages.”

eOne Television’s current lineup includes The Walking Dead, companion series Fear the Walking Dead and other AMC and SundanceTV scripted series through the company’s exclusive multi-year distribution agreement with AMC Networks, as well as Designated Survivor from eOne’s The Mark Gordon Company. EOne also produces original series Ice, You Me Her and Rogue for DirecTV; the upcoming Sharp Objects, from director Jean-Marc Vallée and starring Amy Adams for HBO; Mary Kills People for Global and Lifetime; and Ransom from executive producer Frank Spotnitz for CBS, Global, TF1, and RTL, among others.