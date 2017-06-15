Endemol Shine North America is shutting down Endemol Beyond, the company’s global video digital studio that launched in 2013. All five of the unit’s employees including president Bonnie Pan are exiting the company.

Pan had been an EVP at Maker Studios before coming aboard to run the division in March 2016 to replace original president Will Keenan.

“We constantly review our approach to ensure that we are at the forefront of market trends and producing the very best creative content for both our brand and platform partners,” an ESNA spokesman said today. “Moving forward, all digital programming initiatives in the U.S. will be run organically within the core infrastructure of Endemol Shine North America and its subsidiary production companies.”

Endemol Shine Beyond USA recently developed and produced The Keys Of Christmas for YouTube Red and launched Capturing Everest, teaming with Sports Illustrated on an original series tracking the first-ever top-to-bottom climb of Mt. Everest in VR.

Endemol Shine North America’s unscripted team recently sold to YouTube Best. Cover. Ever., its music competition series with Ryan Seacrest Productions.