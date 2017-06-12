The fighting continues between Gold Derby prediction guru Tom O’Neil and me in our assessment of contenders for Emmy nominations in the Best Drama Series Actor and Actress Emmy races, just as ballots go out today to TV Academy voters (of which O’Neil and I are two).

As you will see in the video above, my opinion is that last year’s winners in these two categories, Mr. Robot’s Rami Malek and Orphan Black’s Tatiana Maslany, are unlikely to repeat as champs: Malek because his show just doesn’t seem to have the level of heat it did in Season 1 when it brought him the Emmy, and Maslany because her show didn’t air in the recently ended eligibility period for this year’s contest.

That means there are lots of possibilities and outcomes, with previous nominees Bob Odenkirk, Kevin Spacey, Matthew Rhys and Liev Schreiber aiming to repeat their participation with Malek on the actor side, while newbies Sterling K. Brown, Billy Bob Thornton and Anthony Hopkins are getting buzz as well.

On the Actress side, a real race is developing among newbies Claire Foy, Evan Rachel Wood and Carrie Coon hoping to join returnees and past winners including Viola Davis, Claire Danes, as well as overdue nominees like Robin Wright, Keri Russell and Elisabeth Moss (the latter this time for The Handmaid’s Tale).

Click on the video above to watch us duke it out.